Thomasville National Bank Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 25,080 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 40,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,321,000. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SNY. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $52.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average is $51.75. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.