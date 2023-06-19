Thomasville National Bank Increases Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,544 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 8,691.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 495,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,614,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SNV opened at $31.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.62. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $60,660.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,776.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,495.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $60,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,809 shares in the company, valued at $873,776.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

