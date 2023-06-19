Thomasville National Bank Invests $3.05 Million in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX)

Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 120,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000. Thomasville National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners bought a new stake in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,274,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 20,257 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 72.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 62,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF alerts:

KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF Stock Performance

KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF stock opened at $27.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.93. KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $27.38.

KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF Profile

The KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (KEMX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks the investment results of an index focused on large-cap and mid-cap companies within emerging market countries, excluding China. KEMX was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by KraneShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.