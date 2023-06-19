Thomasville National Bank Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $445,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $447.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $425.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $289.68 and a 1 year high of $456.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.96.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,338,605 shares of company stock valued at $513,051,343. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

