THORChain Trading Down 0.2% This Week (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00003155 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, THORChain has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $290.44 million and $27.35 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 486,075,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 344,457,949 tokens. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THORChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

