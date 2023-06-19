Toncoin One Day Volume Hits $4.48 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $4.77 billion and approximately $4.48 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00005291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.39848014 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $4,288,581.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

