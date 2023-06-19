TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised TransAct Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 1.81. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $8.72.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,112,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 110,493 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 410,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 259,042 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies, Inc engages in the operation of a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, CT.

