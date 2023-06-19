TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet raised TransAct Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.
TransAct Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 1.81. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $8.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,112,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 110,493 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 410,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 259,042 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.
About TransAct Technologies
TransAct Technologies, Inc engages in the operation of a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, CT.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransAct Technologies (TACT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.