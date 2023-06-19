Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,932 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 5.1% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,216,000 after purchasing an additional 16,605 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 207,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after buying an additional 42,710 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $33.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.23.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

