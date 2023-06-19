Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Invests $265,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.1 %

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,409 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $84.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.