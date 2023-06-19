Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,091 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Next Level Private LLC lifted its position in Intel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 36,468 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 9.2% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 25,713 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Intel by 15.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc lifted its position in Intel by 18.1% during the first quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 963,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,490,000 after acquiring an additional 147,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $36.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.24. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $151.70 billion, a PE ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

