Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,252 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,718,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,671,000 after buying an additional 5,504,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TFC. Citigroup reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.22.

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $31.90 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

