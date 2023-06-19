U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Raised by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 1.9% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $18,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $33.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.66. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

