Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 447.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,871 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after buying an additional 511,696 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,940,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,261,886,000 after buying an additional 78,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 883,963 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,276,498,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNP opened at $204.67 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.10 and a 200-day moving average of $202.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $124.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

