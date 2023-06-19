United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UMC. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC downgraded United Microelectronics from a hold rating to a reduce rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.80 to $6.46 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.46.
United Microelectronics Price Performance
Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97.
United Microelectronics Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a $0.453 dividend. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Microelectronics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in United Microelectronics by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.
United Microelectronics Company Profile
United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
