United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UMC. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC downgraded United Microelectronics from a hold rating to a reduce rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.80 to $6.46 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.46.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a $0.453 dividend. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in United Microelectronics by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

