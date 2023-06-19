UNIUM (UNM) Trading 28.4% Lower Over Last Week

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last seven days, UNIUM has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. UNIUM has a market capitalization of $574.87 million and $15,543.58 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for about $20.08 or 0.00076044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNIUM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About UNIUM

UNIUM’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,300,000 tokens. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. The official website for UNIUM is klaytn.unium.finance. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 19.5879375 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $14,539.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNIUM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNIUM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.