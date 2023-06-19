Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VVV. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “reinstates” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:VVV opened at $36.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.95. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $39.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 79.50% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company had revenue of $344.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,806,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791,195 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,299,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,511,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2,059.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,106,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,666,000 after buying an additional 1,055,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 927.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,803,000 after buying an additional 899,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

(Get Rating

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.