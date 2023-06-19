VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,397,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196,985 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 2.44% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $67,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 481.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $27.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1307 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

