VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stock Position Cut by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management lessened its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,159 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 481.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.55. 1,004,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,786. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $28.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.47. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1307 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

