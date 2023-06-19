VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Sold by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group trimmed its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 1.9% of Snider Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,857,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $17,363,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 282,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,312,000 after purchasing an additional 259,245 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,878,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 295,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after buying an additional 210,886 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MOAT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.81. 1,034,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.42.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

