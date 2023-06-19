Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Lowered by Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.2% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 251,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $161.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.41. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $162.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

