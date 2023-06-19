Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Sage Investment Advisers LLC

Sage Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.25. 1,064,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,840. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $162.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

