Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,024 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 4.2% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $35,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 36.2% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,937,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $148.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.87. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $155.91.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

