Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 29,687 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,728,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,642,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.19 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $114.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

