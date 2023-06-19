Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,004,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.19. 13,952,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,264,802. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.81. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $114.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.