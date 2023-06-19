Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Position Lessened by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 287,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 120,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $202.60 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $209.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

