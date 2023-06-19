Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 116,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 28,201 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 46,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH opened at $75.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average of $75.89. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1952 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

