Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stake Increased by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.4% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $75.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.89. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1952 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.