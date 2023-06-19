Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $197.14 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

