Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,854 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.2% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 53,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $405.25 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $408.76. The company has a market capitalization of $308.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.69.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.