Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Bought by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIOO. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $90.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $99.08.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

