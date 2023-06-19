Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is First PREMIER Bank’s 2nd Largest Position

First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. United Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $142.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $103.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.92.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

