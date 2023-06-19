Velas (VLX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $289,231.55

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $33.77 million and $289,231.55 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00042770 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00032211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014789 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,464,541,905 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

