Verasity (VRA) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $43.70 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003779 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000601 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007493 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.