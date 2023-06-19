Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives $47.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

VRNT opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average is $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -727.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $51.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.15 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $266,570.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,614 shares in the company, valued at $40,579,638.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 931 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $35,992.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $266,570.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,579,638.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 238,549 shares of company stock worth $8,890,112. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 60.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 60.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 96.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 1,537.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Featured Articles

