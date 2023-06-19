Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 103.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. SVB Securities started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $241.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,401,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,789. The company has a market cap of $178.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.21 and a 200 day moving average of $251.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

