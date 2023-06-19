Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADI traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.36. 6,889,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,481,991. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.28. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

