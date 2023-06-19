Versant Capital Management Inc Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

MUB traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.74. 1,401,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,521. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.73. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

