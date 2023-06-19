Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 20,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $849,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $221.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,337,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,063. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.61 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.24 and a 200 day moving average of $225.87.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

