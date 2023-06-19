Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 253 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,148,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,445 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 5,032,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,942 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,450,000. Finally, Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,993,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.83. 193,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,026. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.