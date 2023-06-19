Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 789 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VDE traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.24. 427,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,766. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.