VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.
VICI Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. VICI Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 60.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.0%.
VICI Properties Stock Down 0.6 %
VICI Properties stock opened at $32.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.77. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $28.41 and a twelve month high of $35.69.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 997.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $78,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.
