Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Short Interest Up 7.6% in May

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,153,600 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 5,718,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,238.7 days.
Vicinity Centres Stock Performance
Shares of CNRAF remained flat at $1.24 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. Vicinity Centres has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $1.45.
About Vicinity Centres
