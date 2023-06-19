Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Short Interest Up 7.6% in May

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,153,600 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 5,718,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,238.7 days.

Vicinity Centres Stock Performance

Shares of CNRAF remained flat at $1.24 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. Vicinity Centres has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $1.45.

Get Vicinity Centres alerts:

About Vicinity Centres

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 60 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property.

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.