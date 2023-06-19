VirtualMeta Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. VirtualMeta has a total market capitalization of $6.90 million and approximately $4,025.98 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VirtualMeta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VirtualMeta has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VirtualMeta alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000032 BTC.

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00295898 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,304.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VirtualMeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VirtualMeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VirtualMeta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.