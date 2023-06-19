Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the May 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE IAE traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 18,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,338. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $7.09.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

