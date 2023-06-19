VRES Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $28.80 Million (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 1,126.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One VRES token can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VRES has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. VRES has a market cap of $28.80 million and $229,812.88 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018460 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018364 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00014863 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26,528.62 or 1.00000086 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002471 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.01024164 USD and is up 675.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $144,327.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

