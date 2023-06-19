Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Tops $2.98

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $83.22 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $2.98 or 0.00011221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018404 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018310 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00014851 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,592.81 or 0.99970368 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,882,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.97755781 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,052,271.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

