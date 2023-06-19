Wade Financial Advisory Inc Trims Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE LMT opened at $459.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.03. The stock has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

