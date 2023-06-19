Walken Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Walken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Walken has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Walken has a market cap of $9.89 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Walken

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,435,146 tokens. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

