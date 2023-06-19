Wanchain (WAN) Achieves Market Cap of $35.15 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $35.15 million and approximately $627,708.93 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000671 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00042703 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00031977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00014715 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,702,337 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.