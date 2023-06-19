WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Acquires 17,919 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTXG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 382,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 42,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,185,000.

Shares of FTXG opened at $26.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $976.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

